Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,476,151 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,476,151 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 46,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.