Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Novartis by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $195.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.