Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Future Health ESG stock remained flat at $$9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,882. Future Health ESG has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth about $12,114,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Future Health ESG in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,554,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,322,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Future Health ESG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Future Health ESG Corp. is based in Dover, Delaware.

