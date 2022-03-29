Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 214,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

