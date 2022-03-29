Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HGTXU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. 214,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,037. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.85.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
