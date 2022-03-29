NOV (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Down to $19.16

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $18.61. NOV shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 6,914 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOV. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of NOV by 605.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after acquiring an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 293,387 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

