DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.93

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $30.69. DMC Global shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of -136.04, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

