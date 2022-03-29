DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $31.93

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.93, but opened at $30.69. DMC Global shares last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.
BOOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of -136.04, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28.
In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 56.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,530 shares during the period.
About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DMC Global (BOOM)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.