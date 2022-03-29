88mph (MPH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $575,844.00

88mph (MPH) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, 88mph has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph coin can now be bought for approximately $23.68 or 0.00049482 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $575,844.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00108118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

