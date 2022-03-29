Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $31.20

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.20, but opened at $30.41. Range Resources shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 35,004 shares.

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

