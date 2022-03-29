Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Target Price at $133.63

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.41. 9,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,058. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

