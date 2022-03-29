Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) PT at GBX 6,978.18

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,978.18 ($91.41).

RB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.53) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

