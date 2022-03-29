$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.51. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

