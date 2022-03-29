Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Primas (PST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00271813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001447 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

