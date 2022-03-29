Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Down to $131.66

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.66, but opened at $121.41. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $123.96, with a volume of 2,236 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

