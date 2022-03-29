Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $29.06

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $30.21. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $30.28, with a volume of 41,882 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.