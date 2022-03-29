Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.96. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 15,514 shares.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.
About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.