Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Gap Up to $5.73

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.73, but opened at $5.96. Sangamo Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 15,514 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

