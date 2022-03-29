Short Interest in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Declines By 49.3%

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of EWJV stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $26.77. The company had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,620. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

