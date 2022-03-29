Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,147. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

About Energy Focus (Get Rating)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.