Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,505,997. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.90.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

