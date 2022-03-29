Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which is based on strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness initiatives with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model as well as the expansion of the digital platform. Management is on track to launch Beauty Focus Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta in 2022. The company is successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which has now become an important part of its growth. In 2022, management expects to roll out two connected “input/output” devices. With increased online shopping, it is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. The company is executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

NUS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 4,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

