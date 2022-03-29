Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nu Skin have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from its Nu Vision 2025 strategy, which is based on strategic imperatives like EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness initiatives with connected beauty devices, affiliate-powered social commerce business model as well as the expansion of the digital platform. Management is on track to launch Beauty Focus Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta in 2022. The company is successfully launching innovative beauty devices, which has now become an important part of its growth. In 2022, management expects to roll out two connected “input/output” devices. With increased online shopping, it is making significant investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. The company is executing cost-control measures to boost its profit scope.”

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE:NUS traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.73. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.