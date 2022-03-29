Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.75. 1,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.48. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $18,219,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 46,245 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

