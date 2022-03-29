iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,895,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 293,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,131,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559,565 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after acquiring an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,164,000 after purchasing an additional 253,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,692,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,369,000 after acquiring an additional 164,100 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,123 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

