Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $523.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

