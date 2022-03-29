Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.6% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,467. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $223.59. 26,224,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,005,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

