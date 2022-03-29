Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $272.35. 63,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average is $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $275.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

