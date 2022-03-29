Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 18,965,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,294,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

