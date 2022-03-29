EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 76% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,448.69 and approximately $4,347.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.04 or 0.00309766 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004780 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000591 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $625.70 or 0.01309218 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

