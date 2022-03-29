Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 87,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

NYSE:HD opened at $314.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.40 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

