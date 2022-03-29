Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives $138.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,402. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,945 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $763,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

