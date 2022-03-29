The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lowered by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $29,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $252.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $156.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.