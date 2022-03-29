Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $131.44. 1,780,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,144. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.48 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.63.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

