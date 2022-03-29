Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

LOVE traded up $13.23 on Tuesday, reaching $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,205. The stock has a market cap of $913.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.60.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. upped their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $256,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 348.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.