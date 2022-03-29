Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LDP traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,616. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

