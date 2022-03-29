RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $10.28. RPC shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 100,345 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $3,525,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.79 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPC by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after buying an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RPC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,561,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,984 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

