Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,470 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,509 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 62,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,742. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

