Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,484,000 shares in the company, valued at C$24,062,080.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow acquired 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

Shares of TSE PNE traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.10. The company had a trading volume of 39,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

