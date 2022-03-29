GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the February 28th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GDDY traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.04. 9,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,841. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 101.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

