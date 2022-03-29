Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 125 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 994,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,220 shares of company stock worth $15,979,983. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.09.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

