KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.00 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $52.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004375 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040086 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

