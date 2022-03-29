Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT at $15.33

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on CPXGF shares. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPXGF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

