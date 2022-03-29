Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $300.75

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,850,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after buying an additional 38,582 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,655,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

