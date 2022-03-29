Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 195 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

DLR traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.51. 3,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

