DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $135.79 Average PT from Analysts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $252,581.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,037 shares of company stock worth $8,257,235 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,873,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $34,787,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,931,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKS stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

