Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Progyny stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.33. 5,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,055. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. TheStreet cut Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $374,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,686 shares of company stock valued at $22,708,908. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $11,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

