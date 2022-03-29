Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 900.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,803 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $516.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $517.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

