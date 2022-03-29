Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 248.3% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 119.7% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 160.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $131.15. 23,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,104. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.65. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.74 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.