China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. China Recycling Energy has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

