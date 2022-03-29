Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 46.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 152.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMPY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,107. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

