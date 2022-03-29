Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded up $4.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,997. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.66 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

