Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 43,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 211,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$68.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38.

About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. It holds approximately 400,000 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

