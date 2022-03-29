Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 43,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 211,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of C$68.28 million and a PE ratio of -9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38.
About Royal Helium (CVE:RHC)
